Van Buren town marshal arrested after police say he stole medication

VAN BUREN, Ind. – The town marshal of Van Buren was arrested on burglary and theft charges Thursday afternoon.

Donald R. Bosley, 49, is accused of stealing prescription medication from a man’s Grant County home while in full uniform on May 31.

Indiana State Police say the owner of the home installed a surveillance system after his medication went missing earlier this year.

When the man realized it was gone again on Tuesday, police say he checked the video and recognized Bosley as he entered the home and took the medication.

The victim contacted state police Thursday and after an initial investigation, Bosley was arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Grant County Jail. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond and additional charges are pending.