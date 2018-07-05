Two men break into Columbus store, steal multiple guns in just a matter of seconds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a gun store. Police say several firearms were stolen from Watson Chambers Defense Institute early this morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the location on 17th Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. They immediately noticed the glass on the front door of the business was broken.

Investigators later reviewed security footage from the store. Two white men can be seen breaking the glass, stealing multiple firearms that were on display, and leaving in just a matter of seconds. The span of time from when the men enter the store and when they exit the store is just 18 seconds.

Both of the burglars were wearing gloves and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.