Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 5: A bulldozer clear out the surface of the drilling well site at the entrance of Tham Luang Nang Non cave to release water in the effort of lowering down the water level inside the cave on July 05, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave here theyve bee missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance in northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 15-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
MAE SAI, Thailand — Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.
SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.
Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.