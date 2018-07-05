× Teen gunshot victim found at downtown bus depot

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old male is in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area of East St. and E. Washington St. on a report of a person shot. They later discovered the victim nearby at the Indygo Bus Depot in the 200 block of E. Washington St., where police say his friends had driven seeking medical help.

Investigators are unsure where the shooting scene is located, but say it did not happen in the downtown area.