Purdue’s Edwards named top returning player in college basketball

The college basketball season is months away from tip off, but Purdue’s Carsen Edwards is already garnering high praise for the upcoming season. NCAA March Madness named the junior guard as the top returning player for the 2018-2019 season.

Last season, Edwards helped lead the Boilermakers to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. The 6-foot, 1-inch guard led Matt Painter’s team with 18.5 points per game. His 686 points last season were the most by a sophomore in college basketball, and the 10th most in a season in Purdue history. Edwards is the only Boilermaker in program history to have 650 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in the same season.

Edwards is among four Big Ten players who were mentioned on Andy Katz’s list for NCAA March Madness. Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ came in at number four, followed by Indiana’s Juwan Morgan at 12, then Nebaska’s James Palmer Jr at 13.

Edwards and the Boilermakers open the regular season Nov. 6, when Fairfield visits Mackey Arena.