Mosquito dos and don’ts

If you are outdoors at all, avoiding mosquitoes can be tough. The centers for disease and control and prevention recommends EPA approved insect repelants containing deet, picaridin, ir 35-35, oil of lemon eucalyptus or 2-undecanone.

“Many of these repellents are safe for use in children and in pregnant women,” says Dr. Neha Vyas, a family physician with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Neha Vyas says mosquitoes can attack anytime of day, so if you are going to be outdoors for a while, wear long sleeves, pants and socks or clothes treated with the chemical permethrin.

While most mosquito bites are just annoying, they can carry serious viruses like west Nile and Zika, so it’s critical to be on the look out for certain symptoms in the weeks after being bitten. Signs of mosquito born illness can include fever, joint pain and headache. Dr. Vyas says you should see a doctor right away if you get sick after a bite and he cautions to avoid scratching because it will only make the bite itch more.

“You don’t know what kind of bacteria reside under your nails, so if you scratch that area you could potentially cause an infection worse than the bite,” says Dr. Neha Vyas.

To keep mosquitoes at bay from the start, make sure you clean any standing water in and around your home so they don’t have a place to breed.