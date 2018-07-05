Last oppressively hot day; scattered rain Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plenty of dry time today but a cold front will push clouds our way this afternoon followed by a bit of rain. Rain certainly won't get here until after 2 p.m. and many of us will see rain hold off until 4 p.m. The showers and storms will be scattered mainly between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., so the rain threat lasts longer than it did the last few days.

Again, not expecting much rain so expect to still need to water flowers. In fact, prepare to do that a lot over the next few days because high pressure will swing into control to give us a rain-free, super sunny weekend.

We'll have to keep an eye out for storms that could disrupt the Indians game Thursday night. It will also be hot and humid for that game regardless of rain as the cold front shouldn't completely be through until early the next morning.

Check out this amazing forecast! Meteorologists are sitting back and taking it easy for a few gloriously quiet days. Temps will be ideal for the season all weekend long, but heat and humidity bubble back up Sunday evening and into the work week.