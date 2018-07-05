Indiana sees surge in black widow spiders as temperatures spike

Posted 4:07 pm, July 5, 2018, by

File photo of black widow spider

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that entomologists theorize this summer’s hot, wet weather may be driving the spiders indoors, sometimes biting residents. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says hundreds of spider species live in the state, but only the black widow and brown recluse are capable of seriously injuring humans with their bites.

Brian Ranes is an entomologist at McMahon Exterminating. He says he’s recently received more calls about the spiders and has found more black widows on his own while treating for other pests.

Ranes says black widow bites are rarely fatal, but they can cause abdominal pain and nausea.

The spiders are usually found outside. Ranes recommends wearing gloves when working outdoors.

