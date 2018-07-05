× Indiana governor, lawmakers want AG Curtis Hill to resign over groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian C. Bosma and Senate President Pro Tem David Long are calling on Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign over recent groping allegations.

In a statement issued Thursday, Bosma and Long said they believe the four women who claim Hill touched them inappropriately at an Indianapolis bar on the last day of the legislative session. The Republican lawmakers don’t believe Hill can continue performing his duties as the chief law enforcement officer of the state, and he shouldn’t.

Along with his resignation, Bosma and long also want Hill to own up to his actions and apologize publicly to the victims. Here’s their full statement:

“We believe that the women who came forward with accounts of inappropriate behavior by Attorney General Curtis Hill in the early hours of March 15, 2018, are telling the truth regardless of the Attorney General’s denial of these allegations. We do not believe that Curtis Hill, as chief law enforcement officer of the State of Indiana, can continue to perform his duties, nor should he, and we call for his immediate resignation. We have further requested that the Indiana Inspector General thoroughly investigate these allegations. Sexual harassment is unacceptable at any time, in any place. It makes no difference that these incidents did not occur in a workplace environment. Curtis Hill is not our employee; if he was, he would already have been fired. Because we cannot terminate his employment, we ask instead for him to own up to his actions, apologize publicly to the victims, and tender his resignation immediately.”

In a separate statement, Gov. Holcomb said he agrees with Bosma and Long, and he supports a thorough investigation by the state’s inspector general.