Greenwood Christian Academy grad needs 26,000 retweets for 1-day contract with the Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Gerrit Huizinga was sitting in the car on a long road trip to North Carolina when he thought of the idea. Signing a one-day contract with the Indians? No problem.

The Greenwood Christian Academy grad had seen others do it with professional teams, so why not him? Huizinga direct messaged the Indians last week and asked what it would take to get him a 1-day contract with the Tribe. Their response? 26,000 retweets. Done.

"It would just be awesome," Huizinga said in the Indians dugout after the team gave him his own customized jersey with his name on the back and an autographed baseball.

"I know I'm not the best baseball player but it would cool to have a soccer player on the team."

Help me achieve my lifelong dream🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wTfDbkeOD4 — Gerrit Huizinga (@gerrith777) June 29, 2018

The tweet is constantly getting increased attention, reaching 15,000 retweets by the end of the day on Thursday. The tweet was boosted when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo retweeted it on Tuesday.

"Not sure how he saw my tweet or anything like that," Huizinga said. "But that's really how the tweet skyrocketed."

Huizinga predicts that with all the attention the tweet is getting, he'll reach his goal fairly soon.

"I'm getting 2,000 retweets a day I'd say in the next week I'll probably hit 26K."

And when he does, he'll be in the dugout with his customized jersey ready for his 1-day contract.