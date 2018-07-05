× Dave Matthews Band returns to Indy, super heroes take over Victory Field and other top events this weekend

Dave Matthews Band

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Dave Matthews Band returns to Indy this weekend and you have not one but two chances to see them at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. Shows start at 8 pm both Friday and Saturday night.

Click here for more info.

Indianapolis Indians vs Columbus Clippers (MARVEL Super Hero Night)

Victory Field

Saturday night is MARVEL Super Hero Night at Victory Field as the Indianapolis Indians take on the Columbus Clippers. This Saturday, they’re featuring Spider Man and Iron Man—who you can meet inside PNC Plaza before and during the game. Gates open at 5:30 pm and the game starts at 7:05 pm.

Click here for more info.

American Classic Car Show and Block Party

Georgia Street

Head to the east block of Georgia Street (in front of Bankers Life Fieldhouse) downtown on Saturday from noon-8 pm for the inaugural American Classic Car Show and Block Party presented by Howl at the Moon and the Open Arms Foundation. There will be live music including dueling pianos, a 50/50 raffle and free admission.

Click here for more info.

AMP After Dark

Fishers Central Green

Head to the Nickel Plate District in Fishers on Friday for their AMP After Dark free concert series. From 9-11 pm each Friday, you and your friends can unwind on the Central Green while listening to live music by local and national artists. This week will feature the Meek Sisters.

Click here for more info.

Indy Eleven vs Charlotte Independence

Lucas Oil Stadium

You don’t have to go to Russia on Saturday for the FIFA World Cup quarter finals to enjoy an exciting soccer match. Our very own Indy Eleven are set to take on the Charlotte Independence at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday night at 7 pm. Tickets start as low as $15.

Click here for more info.

Indiana Women’s Trail Run

Eagle Creek Park

The 5th annual Indiana Women’s Trail Run is this Saturday at 8 am. It’s a quarter and half marathon run through Eagle Creek Park. Online registration is closed, but you can still register at Flying Cupcake in Carmel on Friday from 4-8 pm or on race day morning. Note: Sorry fellas, this is a women-only race, but men are more than welcome to register as volunteers.

Click here for more info.