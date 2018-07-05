× Crews hope to have sinkhole in downtown Indy repaired by Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews working to fix a sinkhole at a busy downtown intersection say it likely won’t be fixed until Saturday.

IMPD says the sinkhole developed at Ohio and Pennsylvania Wedesday. It’s 17 feet across, 10.5 feet deep, and 14 feet long. The hole was caused by a sewer line that failed, according to Citizens Energy.

The sewer line is made of brick and is about 15 feet underground. Officials estimated it’s more than 100 years old. In order to repair it, a 20×20 hole will have to be dug.

Southbound traffic on Pennsylvania is restricted and being diverted eastbound to New York Street until it’s repaired. Eastbound traffic on Ohio Street is being diverted onto Meridian. Westbound traffic on Ohio Street is being diverted to northbound Delaware Street. Anyone who works or parks at the Salesforce Tower will need to use the Market Street entrance.

IndyStar Cartoonist Gary Varvel used his talent to illustrate the need for repairs to Indy’s streets by putting the familiar “Indy” signature often used for photos at tourist spots inside a sinkhole with police tape around it.

