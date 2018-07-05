× Carroll County police arrest man after he allegedly tried to set girlfriend on fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Police say a Carroll County man poured gasoline on his girlfriend and tried to set her on fire.

Robert Nethercutt, 44, was arrested one Wednesday just before 10 p.m. at a home on North 95 East in the small town of Burrows, which is in northeastern Carroll County.

Police say Nethercutt threw gasoline onto his girlfriend and set her on fire. She was able to extinguish the fire by herself prior to the arrival of emergency crews. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Nethercutt was taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County Jail. He is being held without bond. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor.