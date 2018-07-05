× Carmel assistant swimming coach faces federal child porn, exploitation charges

CARMEL, Ind. – An assistant swim coach at Carmel High School faces federal charges after prosecutors say he had sex with one of his athletes.

John C. Goelz, 29, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. U.S. Marshals took him into custody Tuesday. A detention hearing is set for July 10.

According to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, law enforcement officials learned about Goelz’s alleged conduct on June 29. Investigators captured screenshots of text messages involving Goelz and a female athlete from the Carmel Swim Club and Carmel High School swimming team. The messages indicated inappropriate behavior dating back to February 2018.

Investigators secured a search warrant for Goelz’s home and cell phone. According to investigators, Goelz and the girl had sex at public parks in Hamilton County, his residence and a hotel in Anderson. The investigation found that Goelz filmed some of the sexual activity at the Anderson location with his cell phone; investigators found the video on his phone.

The investigation included U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

“These charges are especially disturbing given the defendant’s position of trust,” said Special Agent in Charge James M. Gibbons, Chicago HSI. “These allegations send a strong message to child predators that HSI is committed to bringing those who exploit children to justice.”

Goelz faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force at 317 595-3361.