Bicyclist seriously injured in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A bicyclist in southern Johnson County was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash involving a pickup truck

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on US 31 right across the street from the Hilltop Motel. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox says a man on a bicyclist was trying to cross US 31 from the motel and was struck by a northbound black Chevy pickup truck driven by an adult female.

The man was transported via medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in serious condition. He was conscious but severely injured. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The female driver cooperated with police, and she was taken to a Johnson County hospital for a blood draw and other evaluation. Cox says there is no reason to believe she was impaired.

US 31 was closed for about an hour and a half, but it is back open now.