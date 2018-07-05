× A brief cool down is on the way

Finally a break from the oppressive heat!

Indianapolis has reached a high temperature of at least 90 degrees for the past seven consecutive days, and now relief is on the way.

Scattered showers brought a brief dip in temperatures Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state Friday and a few more showers will be likely in the morning as the front passes.

Behind the front, drier air will move in and bring more comfortable conditions this weekend.

So far this has been a warmer than average summer.

We have had 17 days of 90-degree heat.

Scattered showers brought a cool down Thursday.

The rain washed some of the allergens away.

Temperatures will bee cooler through the weekend.

