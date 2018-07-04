Sinkhole causes street closures in downtown Indianapolis

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are busy downtown on the Fourth trying to fix a sinkhole that developed on Pennsylvania Ave.
IMPD says the sinkhole developed at the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Southbound traffic on Pennsylvania is restricted and being diverted eastbound to New York St.
Eastbound traffic on Ohio St. is being diverted onto Meridian. Westbound traffic on Ohio St. is being diverted to northbound Delaware St.
IMPD, IFD, Department of Public Works and Citizens Gas are all on scene.