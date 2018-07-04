Sinkhole causes street closures in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 5:35 pm, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:39PM, July 4, 2018

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are busy downtown on the Fourth trying to fix a sinkhole that developed on Pennsylvania Ave.

IMPD says the sinkhole developed at the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Southbound traffic on Pennsylvania is restricted and being diverted eastbound to New York St.

Eastbound traffic on Ohio St. is being diverted onto Meridian. Westbound traffic on Ohio St. is being diverted to northbound Delaware St.

IMPD, IFD, Department of Public Works and Citizens Gas are all on scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s