Scattered storms for July 4th but dry for fireworks

Today will be the sixth consecutive 90°+ and heat indices will soar to the triple digits. We'll do it again tomorrow but then we'll get a cold front to swing through and FINALLY bring some relief. We'll be much more comfortable by the weekend.

Today will be the hottest July 4th in six years! Back in 2012 we got the record for second hottest July 4th with a whopping 102° high. The record was set back in 1911 and that was 103.

The heat is widespread with Heat Advisories in more than a dozen states.

We could see a passing storm today so keep an eye to the sky and step indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning. The window for rain is between 2-8pm Wednesday but there will be plenty of dry time during that same window. Rain totals will mainly be below a quarter inch so this may slow us down a little but won't ruin any festivities.