Samsung bug sends photos to random contacts without permission

Posted 11:48 am, July 4, 2018, by

Samsung Galaxy Note8 smartphones (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

The most unflattering photo in your phone could be sent to any one of your contacts without permission thanks to a new Samsung bug.

It has infected a number of phones, including the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S9.

In one case a user says his entire photo gallery was sent to his girlfriend’s phone in one night.

Many users with the issue say they use T-Mobile, and believe it might have to do with the carrier’s recent messaging update. But T-Mobile says it’s a Samsung problem.

Experts suggest switching to android messages for now until the problem is fixed.

