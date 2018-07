× Police: 2-year-old boy dead after being found at pool near Acton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD confirms that a 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool on the southeast side.

Police were dispatched to the 11800 block of Maze Creek Rd., just south of Acton, at around 6:20 p.m.

The child was pulled from the bottom of the pool and transported to St. Francis South Hospital, where he later died.

We will update once more information becomes available.