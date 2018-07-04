Indiana man drowns trying to get fish hook out of bass he caught

File photo of DNR truck

WADESVILLE, Ind. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 77-year-old southwestern Indiana man from a private lake on his property after he fell in from a boat while fishing.

Indiana conservation officers say the body of Dennis Happel of the Posey County town of Wadesville was recovered in 10-12 feet of water Tuesday morning.

They say Happel fell in shortly before 10 a.m. while trying to unhook a fishing hook from a bass he had caught. They say his wife was unable to save him and contacted 911.

Officers say the boat was about 10 feet long.

