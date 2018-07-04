× IMPD searches for missing woman with Alzheimer’s, cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s and stage 4 cancer.

Melva Grunden was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7700 block of Briarstone Lane. That is on the south side of the city near the Greenwood Place Shopping Center.

Grunden was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with eye lashes on it and black shorts.

Police say they are very concerned due to her medical conditions and the extreme heat that is on the way for today.