Greenwood councilman under investigation, police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Indiana State Police have opened an investigation involving a Greenwood city councilman.

Police said the investigation started when they received a criminal complaint against Brent Corey in June. Since Corey is a council member and votes on the Greenwood Police Department’s budget, the case was turned over to ISP to avoid any conflicts of interest.

State police aren’t releasing any information about the nature of the allegations against Corey, saying only that an investigation is underway.

Michael Kyle, Corey’s attorney, released a statement about the case: