Car crashes into home on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fourth of July unfortunately started off with a bang for one Indianapolis homeowner on the west side.

A driver hit the home of Tom Kestler at Falcon and 30th Street around 2 a.m. The crash left a huge hole in the side of the house, and it destroyed many of his belongings in the bedroom.

“Yeah the force of the impact put the computer chair into a desk and it’s two feet off of the ground embedded into the desk. Every item in the house or in the bedroom is basically destroyed,” Kestler said.

Also, his two cats are now missing.

Witnesses say the driver tried to flee, and he was later located several blocks away parked in a driveway. Police arrested the driver.

The homeowner says this isn’t the first time this a car has crashed into his home—it happened about two years ago as well.

“Just so many accidents here that we’d like to see something done where there’s a barricade or guard rail or something,” Kestler said.