Blu Moon Cafe’s breakfast, lunch and signature dessert make it local favorite in Carmel’s Arts and Design District

CARMEL, Ind. — When Shelley and Brian Jordan opened Blu Moon Cafe in Carmel back in 2010, they already had quite the resume: both are culinary school graduates who worked at world-renowned restaurants under award-winning chefs.

Now as co-owners of Blu Moon Café located inside the Indiana Design Center at 200 S. Rangeline Road in the heart of Carmel’s Arts and Design District, they are dedicated to serving creative, from-scratch, local food–even before 6 p.m.

Their breakfast and lunch offerings have gained a dedicated following of regular customers and fans. When it comes to sweet treats, they offer a whole case full of delicacies, but they may be most known for their grown-up twist on a childhood favorite dessert.

Our Rachel Bogle takes us inside a Carmel favorite on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“We make everything fresh here in-house. It’s just kind of the new trend with people eating local and clean and we luckily were here before that trend started I think,” said Shelley Jordan.

Summertime in Indiana means Jordan has even more opportunities to source locally-grown produce.

“We use Field Farms for most of our produce. You can get them at the [Carmel] farmer’s market as well,” she explained.

Making all their food in-house and knowing what is in each and every dish also helps Blu Moon when it comes to catering to their customer’s food allergies and dietary needs.

“We’re seeing a lot of gluten-free and vegetarian options showing up, so we actually do a butternut squash flatbread so that is a gluten-free option we make here in-house so you can substitute that,” Jordan said.

For example, there’s the gluten-free BLT.

“That’s just our regular BLT but the gluten-free butternut squash bread instead of the 9 grain bread,” she said.

But their most popular sandwich is the Californian, made with avocado, turkey, and a homemade dill mayonnaise.

Then there are the salads, which are large enough to satisfy even the biggest appetites. Jordan’s favorite is the Thai noodle salad.

“[It] has pickled red onions that we do in-house; it’s got cilantro noodles on it, a slaw, avocado, cucumbers, and a roasted chicken and then it has a Thai dressing that we make in house,” she explained.

One customer told us that he had been coming to Blu Moon for 6 years because he’s such a fan of their soups.

“We basically make what’s seasonal and what we can get from the farmer’s market or basically whatever chef Sean is in to making that day,” Jordan said. “But every day it changes. So if you find something you like, you might never see it again.”

Four Things You Need to Know:

Blu Moon Café is all about serving creative, from-scratch, local food that’s made in-house. They source from local farmer’s like Fields Farm.

Owners Brian and Shelley Jordan moved back to Indiana after graduating culinary school and working at world-renowned establishments and for James Beard Award-winning chefs so they could open Blu Moon Cafe.

Their most popular dishes include the Californian sandwich, Thai noodle salad, daily soups, and their grown-up twist on the Hostess classic “Ding-Dong.”

They are able to make substitutions to meet the needs of customers who are vegetarian or have specific dietary or gluten-free needs. They even make a delicious butternut squash flatbread which serves as the gluten-free substitution for their 9-grain bread.

Don’t forget to save room for their best-loved dessert.

“We make homemade Ding-Dongs in-house with Callebaut chocolate so it’s not your Hostess Ding-Dong,” said Jordan.

She explained that when they first opened Blu Moon, they were located in Noblesville near several local schools. She figured the homemade Ding-Dongs would be a hit with the kids.

“The kids had no idea what they were. But the parents were like, ‘Ding-Dongs!’” Jordan said with a laugh.

Blu Moon Cafe is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays. They also offer catering and they are even the preferred caterer for the event space inside the Indiana Design Center.

