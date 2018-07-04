× A Heat Advisory continues through Thursday

A Heat Advisory continues for all of central Indiana through 8pm Thursday. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity means we all need to take caution in the hot weather. Indianapolis has reached a high temperature of at least 90 degrees for the past six consecutive days and Thursday will be day seven of this heat wave.

High will be in the low 90s and the heat index will hover near 100 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll have scattered t-storms developing during the day and some of the heavier downpours will bring brief relief from the intense heat.

A cold front will slide this way Friday and bring a better chance for more widespread rainfall.

Behind the front drier air will move in and bring more comfortable conditions this weekend.

We are not alone in dealing with extreme heat.

Summer heat is off to a fast start.

We’ll have one more day in the 90s tomorrow.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.