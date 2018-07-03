× The ultimate Fourth of July playlist: 76 songs for your backyard party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s finally the time of the year to whip out the jorts and celebrate America. In case you forgot to put together a solid playlist for your party, we have you covered.

Below you’ll find 76 songs, dating from the ’60’s until now, for your barbecue and patriotic parties. It features none other than America’s greatest export…rock and roll. Hit follow to save it.

Check out some highlights below:

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – American Girl

It’s the first Fourth of July without Tom Petty and what better way to honor the legend than busting out “American Girl.”

Hootie and the Blowfish – Hannah Jane

A politician should run on the platform of requiring every backyard bash to feature at least one Hootie song.

Fun fact, “Hannah Jane” is by far the most underrated Hootie song.

LCD Soundsystem – Dance Yrself Clean

Fast forwarding a decade and a half, LCD Soundsystem rose from post-9/11 New York City to become one of the most influential bands in indie rock.

Spoiler alert, if you think the beginning is tame, skip to 3:06…I dare you to resist moving your head up and down.

Ted Nugent – Stranglehold

However you feel about the polarizing character from the Motor City, there’s no denying that “Stranglehold” is one of the best guitar songs of all time. Who wants to watch “Superbad?”

Bruce Springsteen – Dancing in the Dark

The Boss on the Fourth should be as automatic as breathing. I wish I could challenge Courtney Cox to a dance-off.

Stay safe and have an amazing Fourth of July!