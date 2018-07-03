Activities resume at CarmelFest after storms

CARMEL, Ind.– CarmelFest activities were suspended temporarily Tuesday as storms with lots of lightning posed a safety risk.

Event organizers said initially asked attendees to take shelter as the weather passed. After lightning was spotted in the area, they suspended all activities and asked people to evacuate the area. At 6:28 p.m., they said all activities were back on.

We have severe weather approaching and are temporarily suspending all CarmelFest activity. We ask that you please take shelter until the weather passes. We will announce when the festival is once again underway. Thank you! #CarmelFest #weatheralert — CarmelFest (@CarmelFestNews) July 3, 2018

HAZARDOUS WEATHER ALERT UPDATE: Lightning is in the vicinity of #CarmelFest. All events have been suspended until weather no longer poses a danger. Please evacuate the area and start towards a shelter in a calm and orderly fashion. — CarmelFest (@CarmelFestNews) July 3, 2018

HAZARDOUS WEATHER UPDATE: 40 mile an hour gusts and lightning imminent It is going to be here in about five minutes. It’s recommended that you take you take shelter now. #CarmelFest — CarmelFest (@CarmelFestNews) July 3, 2018

Thanks to @CBS4Indy for keeping us up-to-date on the weather changes and to @iamjoshkaufman for waiting patiently in the wings at #CarmelFest. pic.twitter.com/iz0olaqobM — CarmelFest (@CarmelFestNews) July 3, 2018

WEATHER UPDATE: #CarmelFest is resuming all activities. Let’s keep this party rolling! ☀️ — CarmelFest (@CarmelFestNews) July 3, 2018

The event features live entertainment on three stages, food, music, games, KidZone and an all new ExtremeZone.

Attendees can enjoy signature performances from the Wright Brothers, The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, My Yellow Rickshaw, along with returning favorite bands, emerging artists and the newly added “Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival.” While you’re there, stop by the CBS4 booth for a chance to meet your favorite CBS4 personalities and sign a banner for veterans. Learn more here.