× Reward money offer for stolen Indy puppy leads to violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A dispute over a stolen dog turned violent this week on Indy’s near southwest side.

After cutting open a kennel, someone stole a Rottweiler puppy named Rose over the weekend, upsetting her owner.

“I was thinking all the time, ‘Is she okay? Has she ate?'” said the owner, who asked not to be identified.

She filed a police report, told a neighbor about her missing dog and offered a $200 reward for its recovery. That neighbor then told his friend Teddy Reed, who saw the chance to make some money tracking down the dog.

“I ran all over the place trying to find that dog for them and I found the dog, but it didn’t do me no good,” said Reed.

Teddy says after paying $40 to track Rose down at a home in his neighborhood, he drove the dog to the owner’s house and asked for the reward before handing over the canine.

“I hunted all over the for the dog and thought I’ll get my money,” said Reed.

“They were like, ‘We want the reward first.’ I was like, ‘Are you serious? That’s my dog,'” said the owner.

After learning he wasn’t getting paid, Reed started to drive away with the dog and that’s when he says an angry neighbor stepped in his way and smashed his car.

According to the police report, “Officer Carmack tried to explain that Teddy was looking at this as a business opportunity and in the future not to jump in front of moving cars.”

“When they surrounded me, I told them don’t hit my car, I’ll give you the dog. They just wanted to beat my car up,” said Reed.

In the end, Rose was returned to her rightful owner. After the incident, Reed says he is done trying to profit by helping others.

“I ain’t helping nobody no more. I’m keeping my nose to my own business,” said Reed.

No one was arrested as a result of the disturbance, but Teddy says he is thinking of taking the neighbors to court to pay for the damages.