Report: Pacers agree to terms with free agent Tyreke Evans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to terms with free agent Tyreke Evans.

According to Sham Charania of Yahoo Sports, Evans will sign a one-year, $12 million deal to head up north from Memphis.

The small forward is coming off one of his best seasons, as he averaged 19.5 PPG, 5.2 APG and 5.2 RPG. Evans is a solid perimeter defender that will possibly make Bogdanovic the Pacers’ sixth man.

This signing is one of the biggest free agent acquisitions in recent history. Prior to Tuesday, David West held that title after coming to the Circle City in 2011 from New Orleans.

The one-year deal gives Evans the chance to prove to the league he can stay healthy. According to FOX Sports, he’s been injured 22 times since 2013.

During a recent three-year stretch from 2015-17, Evans has been held to only 31 starts.

Similar to DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors, Evans will have the opportunity to prove he’s worth a large contract. It’s not like he’s over 30, either…he’s 28.

Indiana was able to sway Evans away from the Lakers, Warriors and Hornets.

The Pacers still have the cap space to sign another potential bench contributor.