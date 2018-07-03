Racing legend Mario Andretti’s wife dies at 76

Posted 10:21 pm, July 3, 2018, by

NAZARETH, Pa. – Racing legend Mario Andretti’s wife Dee Ann has passed away at the age of 76.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Andretti Autosport said their family is “deeply saddened to share the news of Dee Ann Andretti’s passing. Together, Mario and Dee Ann became the foundation of a racing legacy and the American dream.”

The matriarch of the Andretti family, Dee Ann and Mario raised three children together.

Grandson and current IndyCar driver posted on Instagram earlier Tuesday with the caption, “RIP Grammy Andretti, You will be missed!!”

RIP Grammy Andretti. You will be missed !!

A post shared by Marco Andretti (@marcoandretti) on

