× Police looking for 3 suspects in burglary, credit card fraud case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler University police are looking for three men in connection with a burglary and credit card fraud case.

According to the department, a burglary took place on June 12, 2018, in the 700 block of Berkley Road. Within an hour, credit cards stolen during that burglary were used at the Walmart at 4545 Lafayette Rd.

Police released surveillance images of three people they believe are associated with the theft and are asking for help identifying them.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.