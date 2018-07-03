× Madison County authorities searching for teen who went missing while swimming in quarry

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are in recovery mode after a male teenager went under the water at a quarry.

According to authorities, just before 6:00 p.m. they were dispatched to Irving Materials gravel, located on Alexandria Pike, for the report of a person in the water.

Four teenagers were reportedly swimming in the water and one of them didn’t resurface.

Authorities are currently searching for the teen’s body.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.