Madison County authorities recover body of man who went missing while swimming in quarry
ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County have found the body of a man who went missing while swimming at a quarry.
According to authorities, just before 6:00 p.m. they were dispatched to Irving Materials gravel, located on Alexandria Pike, for the report of a person in the water.
The victim, believed to be 20, was swimming with three teenagers at the time of the incident.
After a search lasting more than two hours, authorities recovered the body.
The Madison County Coroner’s Office will perform the autopsy.