Madison County authorities recover body of man who went missing while swimming in quarry

Posted 8:10 pm, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06PM, July 3, 2018

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County have found the body of a man who went missing while swimming at a quarry.

According to authorities, just before 6:00 p.m. they were dispatched to Irving Materials gravel, located on Alexandria Pike, for the report of a person in the water.

The victim, believed to be 20, was swimming with three teenagers at the time of the incident.

After a search lasting more than two hours, authorities recovered the body.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will perform the autopsy.

