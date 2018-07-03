Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill pushes back against calls to resign over groping allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is pushing back against calls for him to step down following allegations that he touched four women inappropriately at a bar in March.

On Tuesday, John Zody, the Indiana Democratic Party Chairman, issued a statement on the allegations and called into question whether Hill can effectively carry out the duties of Attorney General. The statement read in part:

“The allegations reported yesterday are beyond troubling and wildly inappropriate in a professional or social environment for any person, much less a statewide elected official charged with such responsibility. Attorney General Hill should spare Hoosiers from this controversy and resign from office.”

AG Hill responded to Zody’s and other’s calls for him to resign and issued a statement which read in part:

“Let me be clear, I am not resigning my position as Attorney General. The people of the State of Indiana have given me the highest honor to have elected me with overwhelming support to the position of Attorney General. I will continue to honor my commitment to the citizens of this great state.”

At this point it doesn’t appear that charges are being pursued against Hill. In a statement, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said that “No investigation has been presented to our office by law enforcement regarding this matter.” Barring any charges, analysts say that Hill cannot face any form of discipline or be compelled to resign.

“My understanding is no, he’s a separately elected official, he’s part of the executive branch and being elected he really represents and responds to the people of Indiana,” said Laura Wilson, an assistant professor of political science at UIndy.

However, Hill points out that the allegation could become a big factor for voters once Hill’s term is up.

“If you’re an opponent of Hill’s, this is something that is just too easy to use as ammunition to not do that,” she said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also weighed in on the allegations on Tuesday. Holcomb, who is currently out of state, issued a statement that read in part:

“We took great care to update our sexual harassment policies for the executive, legislative and judicial branches in the past few months. No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual advances. I commend House and Senate leaders for their immediate and formal follow up to the allegations presented to them.”

“I’ll return to Indianapolis late tomorrow night. Until I’ve reviewed the facts in detail, I will have no further comment.”