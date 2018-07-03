IMPD seizes $750K worth of drugs, guns and cash; 4 arrested

Posted 10:27 pm, July 3, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people are in custody after a large bust in Indianapolis.

IMPD says they seized about 45 pounds of what’s believed to be meth or heroin. Tests are being done to determine what exactly the drugs are.

Officers also seized eight guns and $44,000 in cash. Altogether, police say the haul is worth about $750,000.

Photo Gallery

Inline

The drugs, guns and cash were collected at two scenes, one on the city’s southwest side and one on the southeast side. Officers believe taking it off the streets will save lives.

Police say the investigation into this case started back in early March.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s