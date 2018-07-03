Hoosiers celebrate 4th of July, hospitals expect more visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.-- While families across Central Indiana get ready to celebrate the 4th of July, authorities are reminding you to keep safety at the top of mind.

A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday evening, but despite the hot weather, hundreds packed CarmelFest for food, music and fun.

"It's just a really fun time," festival-goer Andrea Johnson said. "It's gonna be scorching but it's fine."

This year, event organizers said they've added more shade with extra trees on the redone Rangeline Rd. Medical professionals are also warning you to stay cool and hydrated, as they expect to see more visitors in hospitals this week.

"The big injuries number one are burns. People are holding fireworks as they're going off, things like that. Then the next is followed by eye injuries. We see a lot of folks who do take fireworks to the eye. Heat related illness, like we talked about," Eskenazi Health emergency physician Dr. Dan O'Donnell said. "At the same time there's a lot of people out drinking, driving things like that. So again we'll see a lot of car accidents."

It's why O'Donnell said it's time to listen to safety measures. That includes staying hydrated, not drinking and driving and heeding fireworks warnings.

The National Council of Fireworks Safety advises you to obey all local laws, read the labels before lighting, never give fireworks to children, do not drink while using fireworks, wear safety glasses, light one firework at a time and quickly move away, use them only outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles, never relight a dud firework (wait 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water, always keep a bucket of water and hose nearby, dispose of fireworks by wetting them down and placing in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials.

They're tip to make sure celebrations stay fun.