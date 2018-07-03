Homeowner offers $500 reward for information on break-in

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– A homeowner is offering a cash reward for information that leads to arrest in connection with a home break-in.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 1400 block of Robb Hill Road, east of State Road 39, at 7:17 p.m. Monday on a report of a burglary in progress.

Before the deputies arrived, witnesses saw three suspects described as white males running from the home. Police say one suspect was seen wearing gray basketball shorts.

Several thousand dollars in damage was done to the home, police say. The homeowner is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Downing at 765-342-5544. Tips can also be emailed here.