Extreme heat continues as festivities begin

What a beautiful morning! Those vibrant colors indicate the heat heading our way. Another day where we're expected to hit 90°.

Remember to look before you lock! Car temperatures will soar into the triple digits after only ten minutes today. Make sure kids aren't even playing near unlocked cars to which they may close themselves in.

CarmelFest kicks off Tuesday afternoon! Can't rule out a storm rolling through, but it won't be enough rain to cancel the event and rain chances significantly diminish after 7 p.m., which is great news for fireworks at other events as well.

We'll get no relief from the humidity this week. Even though Friday looks comparatively better, it'll still be oppressively hot.

You may run into a storm or two this afternoon, but I do think rain totals will mainly be on the lower end of what's shown here so not enough rain to ruin any plans. Fireworks planned for the 3rd of July will go on!

July 4th will be extremely hot and muggy. Heat Index values will soar to 100°. Rain chances are still worth mentioning but not much of a concern as most of us should get through the holiday without any wet weather.

The weekend continues to look flawless! Lots of pool time as the humidity and temperatures pull back just a bit.