Early morning fire displaces two Boone County residents

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lebanon County women are now displaced after a fire started in their farm home just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred just west of Lebanon near County Road 200 West. Officials believe the fire started when one of the women’s oxygen devices caught fire. It is unclear what caused the issue and how the fire started before spreading throughout the rest of the home.

The home suffered extensive damage, but both women were able to escape without any injury.

The incident remains under investigation.