Dog that starred as Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials has died

APOPKA, Fla. – One of the dogs that played Duke in the Bush’s Baked Beans commercials has passed away.

The pooch, whose real name is Sam, had to be euthanized last week due to an aggressive cancer he was suffering from, according to a Facebook post written by a friend of the dog’s owner.

The company confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday.

“While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke,” wrote the company. “Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.”

The commercials featuring Duke are widely known across the U.S. In the spots, he would try and sell the secret family recipe behind his owner Jay’s back.