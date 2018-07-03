Church makes immigration statement, places statues of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in ‘ICE detention’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis church is sending a message about the nation’s current immigration crisis.

Christ Church Cathedral put up the display at their lawn on Monument Circle overnight. It shows statues of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in a cage.

“On our lawn tonight we placed The Holy Family…in #ICE detention,” the church wrote on its Twitter page.

The display has a sign saying #EveryFamilyIsHoly and its Spanish equivalent, #CadaFamiliaEsSagrada.

It was unclear how long the display would remain in place. The church has taken a strong position against the separation of families at the U.S. border.

On Sunday, the church tweeted, “We pray for those families separated at the border. May God protect them and watch over them.”

— CCC Indy (@CCCathedralIndy) July 1, 2018

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered near the Indiana Statehouse as part of a nationwide protest against family separation. President Donald Trump, amid an international outcry about the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, issued an executive order intended to stop the separation of families.