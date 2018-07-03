× Authorities searching for man after woman is attacked at Mounds State Park

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police are searching for a man in his late 20s who reportedly assaulted a jogger at Mounds State Park at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told authorities the man snuck up behind her while jogging, grabbed her and forced her to the ground. But, the woman fought back by punching and scratching the man in the face.

A person nearby witnessed the attack, ran over to help and called 911.

Investigators say they have a name and photos of a person of interest and believe they are getting closer to an arrest. Those photos and details have not been provided to CBS4 at this time.

The park has been temporarily shut down as officers search for the man and evidence linked to the assault, but officers believe the suspect may have been able to get in a car and leave before the park was closed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to report it to authorities.