× Authorities charging 16-year-old as adult following alleged fatal robbery over basketball shoes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will charge a juvenile as an adult following the murder of a 28-year-old man in his car.

16-year-old De’Vonte Outlaw faces a Level 2 voluntary manslaughter charge after John Beasley was found shot to death on the northeast side.

Initially 15 at the time of the shooting, Outlaw will be tried as an adult along with other suspect, Toney Hodges.

According to court documents, Hodges told officers he and the other suspect planned to meet Beasley to sell him a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes in exchange for marijuana. The teens found Beasley through a buying and selling app called “Letgo.”

Hodges allegedly told police they were actually planning a robbery. Their plan was for Hodges to take both the marijuana and the shoes while the other teen held the victim at gunpoint.

Beasley was killed during the exchange. Inside the his vehicle, officers found four fired R-P .380 auto cartridge casings, as well as suspected heroin and marijuana.

Police said the Air Jordan shoes were found back at Hodges’ residence.

Outlaw’s initial court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.