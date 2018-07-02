‘With respect, Dave’: More than 40 years later, man finally pays $2 parking ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. – Better late than never, right?

A Pennsylvania police chief says a man finally paid for a parking ticket from 1974.

Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs received a letter in the mail in June that contained some cash along with the parking ticket, according to WNEP.

"Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave," the letter read.

The return address on the envelope was, “Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, California.”

The ticket from 1974 was for only $2. The person who paid the fine added $3 to cover interest.

"He paid us $5," Combs said. "So, that's 44 years later. So, that only means I made $3. I can't retire on that."

Combs said a similar ticket written today would cost about $20. The ticket was for a car with Ohio plates, and Combs said the department didn’t have the technology back then to track out-of-state cars. He’s still having a hard time believing someone kept a guilty conscience for that long before paying the fine.

"We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them," Combs said.

Combs told WNEP that he’d like to find the person who paid the ticket simply so he could talk with him and say thank you.