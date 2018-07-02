× Road buckling from excessive heat in northern Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — The first extended period of hot weather during the past couple of days has already produced some problems for northern Indiana counties as several areas are reporting that some roads have buckled from the recent heat wave.

Both the St Joesph and Michigan City areas are experience problems.

One lane of the I-94 interstate in LaPorte County near U.S. 421 is currently closed as repairs are being done to correct buckling that developed after temperatures over the weekend reached into the low 90s with heat indices near 105.

Most repairs are expected to be completed this week on the affected roads.