Reports: Pacers release Al Jefferson

Posted 6:12 pm, July 2, 2018, by

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have released center Al Jefferson according to multiple reports.

The 14-year NBA veteran has spent the last two seasons with Indiana.  He served more as a mentor last year, playing in just 36 games and averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds per game.  He’s averaged 15.7 PPG and 8.4 RPG for his career.

Jefferson was scheduled to make $10 million next season.  The team will still take a salary cap hit of $4 million, but can stretch it out over multiple years.

The Pacers have also released Lance Stephenson and Joe Young this offseason, while Glenn Robinson III left to sign with the Pistons.  The team is set to add forward Doug McDermott in free agency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s