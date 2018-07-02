× Police safely locate woman suffering from Alzheimer’s on near east side

UPDATE: IFD has safely located 75-year-old Janet Meyer.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Janet Meyer was last seen Monday on foot near the area of 401 S. Gray St. on the near east side.

She was wearing a long sleeve PINK shirt, blue jeans and may be wearing prescription glasses. Meyer is 5’0″, weighs 170 lbs, has gray hair and green eyes.

IMPD has urban search and rescue crews looking for her. Meyer may reportedly be standoff-ish if approached.

If located, assess medical needs and contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.