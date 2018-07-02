× McCordsville police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at senior living center

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators with the McCordsville Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 91-year-old woman at a senior living center, according to the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

Police responded to the incident at the Traditions at Brookside senior living center around 1 a.m. last Wednesday after the survivor activated a medical alert device.

The attacker took some of the woman’s belongings before fleeing the scene.

McCordsville police have not released a description of the suspect. In fact, they are releasing very little information at this time in an effort to protect the investigation, according to the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

McCordsville Police Chief Harold Rodgers is asking anyone with information about the assault to call them at 317-335-2812.