Man who died after vehicle crashed into tree was Decatur Township teacher
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who died in a crash on the southwest side early Monday morning has been identified as a Decatur Township teacher.
Trent Conn was driving on Mann Rd. when his vehicle crashed into a tree around 12:20 a.m. The 33-year-old was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Conn was a teacher at Gold Academy and a member of Church of God, according to his obituary. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
The obituary says Conn “loved coaching both of his children in youth sports” and he was an all-conference baseball player himself.
Funeral services will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at River of Life Church. He’ll be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery.
Gold Academy issued the following statement on Facebook, expressing condolences:
It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic loss of our beloved 6th grade teacher, Mr. Conn. His positive impact on students and athletes at the Gold Academy and in Decatur Township is immeasurable and will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.